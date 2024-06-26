Celebrate Black literary excellence at ESSENCE Authors 2024

In a vibrant tribute to Black literary talent, the ESSENCE Authors 2024 event marks the 30th anniversary of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. This year’s festival promises an enriching lineup of best-selling authors and literary icons, including Roxanne Gay, Jay Ellis, Rickey Smiley, Bakari Sellers, Dr. Ian K. Smith, and Natasha Alford, who will engage in insightful discussions and book signings.

Empowering literary panels and discussions

Black Brilliance: Navigating Entrepreneurship and Innovation: Explore success stories in beauty and corporate strategies with top Black entrepreneurs.

Trust the Process: Thriving as an Independent Author Against the Odds: Gain insights into indie publishing with innovative marketing and distribution strategies.

Voices of Resilience: Stories of Love, Justice, and Empowerment: Delve into essays on climate justice and activism, offering perspectives that resonate with Black audiences.

Thrilling Tales: A Conversation with Black Thriller Authors: Experience captivating thrillers that keep readers on the edge of their seats with master storytellers.

Echos of Inheritance: Black Generational Stories: Discover the power of storytelling in preserving history and celebrating heritage.

Empowering Narratives: Navigating the Shades of Progress: Engage in discussions on the nuances of progress and resilience within Black communities.

Healing Bonds: Relationships and Emotional Wellness: Explore the complexities of love, family dynamics, and community ties within the Black experience.

Blossoming For Liberation: Embracing Life’s Risks and Rewards: Join a fireside chat on life, liberation, and the courage to embrace vulnerability.

Beyond Tomorrow: Pushing the Boundaries of Black Imagination in Futuristic Fiction: Join pioneering authors reshaping speculative fiction with bold narratives.

Pillars of Prose: Black Authors Building a Legacy in Literacy: Celebrate the contributions of Black authors who have inspired generations.

From Sideshow to Center Stage: Navigating Loss and Embracing Faith: Connect with Rickey Smiley as he shares his journey of resilience and inspiration.

Uncommonly Well: Cultivating Love and Feeding the Soul: Gain insights on cultivating a healthy mind, body, and soul from Black authors and health advocates.

Taking Back What’s Ours: The Need For Reparations and the Attack on DEI: Discuss the urgent need for reparations and the impact of systemic injustices on Black communities.

She Did That!: Celebrating HerStory: Step back in time with Black historical fiction highlighting pivotal moments and forgotten heroes.

Empowerment Unveiled: Telling Your Story Your Way: Engage in a dynamic conversation about childhood, identity, and holding space for complex truths.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presented by Coca-Cola, will take place from July 4-7.