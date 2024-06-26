Kansas City dad creates nonprofit empowering fathers to take part in childbirth

When picturing a doula, the typical image might be a woman, possibly reminiscent of a sage-burning Erykah Badu-type. However, James Hogue, a father from Kansas City, is challenging this stereotype and demonstrating that doulas can also be men, particularly fathers who wish to support their partners during childbirth.

James Hogue’s inspiring journey

James Hogue’s path to becoming a doula began four years ago when he and his wife, Shunquita, planned a home birth for their son. Complications such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes necessitated a change to hospital birth. Despite the change, the training Hogue received from their doula proved invaluable, allowing him to provide substantial support and advocacy for Shunquita during the birth process.

Reflecting on his experience, Hogue realized the profound impact that knowledgeable support can have, especially given that Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications. This realization spurred him to become a certified doula, aiming to equip other fathers with the necessary skills to support their partners effectively.

Fathers Assisting Mothers (FAM)

In 2022, Hogue launched a nonprofit organization, Fathers Assisting Mothers (FAM), which focuses on educating expectant fathers. Their flagship program, the Dad Doula Bootcamp, is a four-week course covering everything from conception to postpartum care, taught by experienced professionals.

Addressing the disparity

Statistics reveal that less than six percent of certified doulas in the United States are men, and less than ten percent are Black. Hogue is passionate about his mission to improve pregnancy outcomes for Black families and reduce disparities in maternal health. Through proper training and awareness, fathers can become pivotal in advocating and caring for their partners, potentially reducing the risks associated with childbirth for Black women.

James Hogue’s efforts are not just redefining who can be a doula but are also strengthening family bonds and enhancing the childbirth experience for many, proving that empowerment and informed support can indeed save lives.