Eyelash extension industry stalls amid economic shifts

The once-thriving eyelash extension industry is facing a downturn as consumers grapple with inflation and shift towards DIY beauty solutions. The industry, which saw a surge in popularity, is now under scrutiny as clients prioritize their spending and question the value of professional lash services.

Consumer shifts and industry challenges

Many lash enthusiasts are voicing their concerns on social media, citing reasons such as high pricing, poor customer service, and the need for consistent maintenance as deterrents. The high cost of living has pushed lash extensions lower on the list of beauty priorities, with some opting for at-home applications instead.

Voices from the industry suggest that generational differences in work ethic may also contribute to the decline in service quality. Professionals in the beauty sector are being encouraged to focus on customer service and retention to combat these challenges.

The DIY beauty trend

The rise of the DIY beauty trend has been noted, with more individuals taking beauty routines into their own hands. Despite the criticisms, the eyelash extension market is still projected to grow, driven by consumer trends in beauty enhancements and personal grooming.

Market projections and demographics

According to Luxe Cosmetics, the lash extension market is expected to expand from $1.36 billion in 2020 to $2.31 billion by 2028. Online shopping for beauty products has also seen a significant uptick, with 71% of U.S. consumers purchasing beauty items online.

Women between 18 and 34 remain the largest demographic of beauty consumers, indicating that despite the perceived decline, the lash industry has a robust market base. While the industry adapts to changing economic conditions, the numbers suggest a resilient future.