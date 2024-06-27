Jeezy has never been shy of telling people what NBA team he roots for, as the hometown guy always supports the Atlanta Hawks. With the buzz growing around the city as the Hawks held the No. 1 pick in the draft, the State Farm Arena held a party for the fans to watch who the team would pick. Before the pick, Jeezy got on stage and performed.

Before his performance, Jeezy spoke with the media about the NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks and gave advice to the No. 1 pick.

What did it mean for you to perform before draft night?

I’m doing anything that represents [the] town. This is a celebration for us all, and I’m hoping it could bring us some good luck so we can bring some wins home. I’m here to represent — not all heroes wear capes.

Can you recall one of your favorite moments as a Hawks fan?

The first time I got to sit on the floor. The first time I got to sit on the hardwood, watch the game and just see some magic. There’s no feeling like it.

What advice would you give the No. 1 draft pick?

Don’t worry about the naysayers — just do what you do. Do what you do best and play your game, not their game.

What does this mean for the city?

Just excitement. The city is excited, and we’re excited to get a shot at it. I know we’re going to do the right thing — and we’re going to get the right picks.