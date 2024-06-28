Biden visits debate watch party at downtown Atlanta hotel

President Biden made a brief appearance at a debate watch party at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta hotel after verbally sparring for 90 minutes with former President Donald Trump in an event CNN broadcast to the world. The president attempted to look young and vigorous, jogging up the podium in front of adoring supporters who chanted, “Let’s go, Joe!” and “four more years!”

The president blasted Trump for evading questions, and called him a “lying, dog-faced pony soldier” on the ones he did answer. Pundits generally panned Biden for his debate performance, saying he didn’t answer the overriding question of the night — does he have the physical and mental stamina at age 81 to serve another four years — but Biden urged his supporters to stand with him as the November election draws nearer.