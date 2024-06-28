The Diddy downfall continues as more companies and organizations do not want to be connected to him since video footage from 2016 was released of the rapper physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie.

The latest fallout is from the Miami Beach Commission, which recently revoked “Diddy Day,” which was set to take place on October 13. He received the honor from Phillip Levine at the REVOLT conference in 2016, but it is now being rescinded “without discussion.” Diddy owns a mansion on Miami Beach’s Star Island, which was raided in March 2024.

Earlier this month, Diddy returned his key to New York City to Mayor Eric Adams after the mayor received letters asking for it to be sent back to City Hall.

“I strongly condemn these actions and stand in solidarity with all survivors of domestic and gender-based violence. After internal deliberations, the Key to the City of New York committee recommended nullifying and rescinding Mr. Combs’ key,” Adams said.

On June 7, Howard University announced that it revoked Diddy’s honorary degree, which he received from the university in 2018.

“The Howard University Board of Trustees voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014,” the statement said. “This acceptance revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree. Accordingly, the Board has directed that his name be removed from all documents listing honorary degree recipients of Howard University.”