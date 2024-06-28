This week in fashion: Lupita Nyong’o, SKIMS, and more

From red carpet glam to innovative campaigns and fresh collections, the fashion world has been buzzing with notable highlights this week. Here’s a rundown of the most exciting fashion news.

Lupita Nyong’o shines in Prada at movie premiere

Actress Lupita Nyong’o turned heads in New York City at the premiere of A Quiet Place: Day One in a dazzling Prada catsuit. Styled by Micaela Erlanger, the outfit featured a sequined off-the-shoulder top complemented by a satin skirt, large dangling earrings from De Beers, and sleek black heels, creating a stunning ensemble perfect for the red carpet.

SKIMS launches Olympic-inspired campaign

SKIMS continues to make waves with its culturally relevant campaigns. This time, the brand has teamed up with Team USA, showcasing decorated Olympians and Paralympians in a patriotic collection of underwear, athleisure, and sleepwear. The campaign highlights inclusivity with pieces for both men and women, featuring athletes like Gabby Thomas, Jessica Long, and Sunisa Lee.

Hanifa unveils Spring/Summer 2024 collection

The fashion label Hanifa has released its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, staying true to its signature aesthetic of bold patterns and vibrant colors. The collection includes standout pieces like a bold blue cutout gown and a yellow floral applique dress. Hanifa is also running a giveaway for the new collection, promising to gift one lucky winner with the entire lineup.

Collaborative creativity: Collina Strada and Baggu

In an exciting collaboration, Collina Strada and Baggu have launched an 18-piece bag collection that blends Baggu’s functional designs with Collina Strada’s bold, unconventional prints. The collection, which includes the quirky Horse Bag, is made from 59% recycled materials, underscoring the brands’ commitment to sustainability.

LVMH acquires historic clockmaker L’Épée 1839

In a surprising expansion of its portfolio, luxury conglomerate LVMH has acquired the prestigious clockmaker L’Épée 1839. This acquisition highlights LVMH’s interest in diversifying its luxury offerings beyond fashion, integrating unique craftsmanship and historical prestige.