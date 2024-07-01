Grammy-winning artist Kirk Franklin headlines 2024 HBCU Swingman classic

Twenty-time Grammy-winning artist, producer, songwriter, and music icon Kirk Franklin is headlining the entertainment and ceremonial celebrations of the 2024 “HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile & powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation.” Franklin and his gospel choir will perform the U.S. National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the All-Star showcase of Division-I baseball athletes from Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs). The game will be played on Friday, July 12, at Globe Life Field, beginning at 7:00 p.m. CT/8:00 p.m. ET, live on MLB Network, MLB.tv, MLB.com, and the MLB app.

Tickets for the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile are now on sale at allstargame.com/swingman. Proceeds from the sale of each ticket will benefit the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation (YDF), a joint initiative by MLB and MLBPA to support efforts that focus on improving the caliber, effectiveness, and availability of amateur baseball and softball programs across the United States and internationally.

Key highlights of the pre-, in-game, and postgame elements include:

Kirk Franklin: Franklin and his choir will perform the U.S. National Anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the game.

National Pan-Hellenic "Divine Nine" Ring of Honor & Unity Step: During pregame ceremonies, ten representatives from each "Divine Nine" Black Greek-letter organization will surround the infield. Additionally, three representatives will perform on each dugout with a step routine featuring individual customized performances, followed by a joint performance as a sign of unity and strength among the organizations.

"Battle of the Bands" : HBCU culture will be present throughout the ballpark during the pregame, in-game, and postgame with battle of the bands performances by Texas Southern's Ocean of Soul and Prairie View A&M's Marching Storm.

Opal Lee and "Play ball!": Opal Lee, the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," will announce "Play ball!" before the start of the game.

General Game Presentation: