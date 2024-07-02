Indiana authorities have issued a “Silver Alert” for the son of former NFL player Daniel Muir, who reportedly went missing after he accused his father of brutally beating him.

On June 16, Bryson Muir was last seen at his grandmother’s home in Garfield Heights, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland.

The grandmother, Cheryl Wright, called the police when she saw her grandson Bryson with a black eye, busted lip, and swollen face. The 14-year-old boy admitted to Wright that his father was the one who beat him.

“He just said that his dad did it… But he wasn’t angry at his father. He told me that he deserved it and it was OK,” Wright said, according to Cleveland’s WKYC Channel 3. “So I told him that it wasn’t and that nobody should beat their children like that, not if they love them.”

Wright also explained to NBC affiliate WTHR of Indianapolis that Bryson’s mother, Kristen Muir, picked up Bryce days later in a white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban. However, when police pulled Kristen Muir over a short time later, Bryson was not in the vehicle.

The Cass County Department of Child Services in Logansport, Indiana — about 90 miles north of Indianapolis — has opened a domestic battery investigation due to the very conspicuous injuries on Bryce’s face.

The police reportedly tried to contact the family at their home but were unsuccessful.

Silver Alert issued for Daniel Muir’s son Bryce

A Silver Alert was issued for the whereabouts of Bryce on Friday, June 28, when Daniel and Kristen Muir were scheduled to bring Bryson in to meet with county investigators. When the parents failed to appear or notify the county, they declared the parents a no-show and said that they had stopped cooperating.

The county then sent out the alert, including a photo of Bryson’s injury. The grandmother told the media she believes Bryce’s parents are hiding their son so people can’t see his wounds.

Daniel Muir played for the Indianapolis Colts for four years, between 2007 and 2014. After he hung up his football cleats, Daniel transitioned into motivational speaking and reportedly became a pastor.