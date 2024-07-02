Solo, the program and promotion director for Streetz 94.5 Atlanta, is excited to be a part of one of the largest Black-owned syndicated radio programs. Solo and Streetz 94.5 Atlanta are all about pushing the culture forward, and they do it from morning until evening.

Solo spoke with rolling out about what he’s learned as a promoter and shared advice he’d give people in the music and radio business.

What have you learned as a promoter?

Hard work pays off and how you treat people pays off, because a lot of the successes and places that I have been able to get to are because of my promoting career, and how I have treated people. It’s cool to hear people run up to me and say, “I remember you” and they not running up to me ready to fight. They really run up to me to tell me about a memory, event, or something I did, and we laughed about it and kept it moving. It’s been great to get me here and it prepared me for here.

What advice would you give to people in the music and radio business?

The main things that I have learned throughout my career are showing up is half of the job, and not being afraid of the work. The money will come as long as you show up and do the work and do the work that is required from people who are paying you consistently. My biggest attribute is my work ethic. I show up and I treat it like it’s my own. Whether I’m an employee or management, or I’ve been a partner in certain situations, or an investor in certain situations, I treated it like it matters the most to me, and I think that has gotten me to where I’m at because people respect that. People call you and offer you opportunities based off the fact that they’ve seen you and they dealt with you and they respect what you’re doing and your energy. That has paved the way for me during that time. I always tell people to show up, give 100%, and do it consistently. If you do that, you will get to where you want to go.

What are some things you’ve seen in the culture recently that people in the community enjoy?

I think a lot of individuality, podcasting, and giving your take on things. Viral moments of just accident questions. I know that dating men versus women and the dating topic has been going on forever, but the different cultural takes on dating have been very interesting and different as of late.