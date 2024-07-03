Honoring Chance Perdomo’s legacy of compassion and impact

In a heartfelt announcement, Monica Perdomo, mother of the late actor Chance Perdomo, has broken her silence following her son’s tragic passing in a motorcycle accident in March. The loss of the 27-year-old star, known for his role in “Gen V,” has deeply affected his family, friends, and a wide circle of fans.

A foundation to continue his legacy

Monica Perdomo expressed her gratitude towards the outpouring of support from fans and announced the establishment of the Chance Perdomo Foundation. This initiative aims to honor Chance’s memory by supporting the causes he was passionate about, ensuring his spirit and values continue to influence the world positively.

“Chance was not only a talented actor but also a kind, compassionate, and beautiful soul who touched the lives of so many,” Monica shared in a poignant message. She emphasized her commitment to keeping his legacy alive, reflecting on the profound impact her son had on those around him.

Support from the community and co-stars

In April, the cast of Gen V released a statement mourning their co-star’s loss, highlighting his infectious smile and genuine warmth. “Our hearts are with Chance’s loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs, and the authenticity he carried with him always,” the cast members recalled.

As the Chance Perdomo Foundation takes shape, it stands as a testament to a life well-lived and a call to action for those who wish to support the causes dear to Chance. Monica concluded her message with a note of thanks, “Thank you once again for your unwavering love and support. Your kindness and compassion have been a beacon of light in our darkest moments. With heartfelt gratitude, Monica.”