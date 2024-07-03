Rolling Out

Skin care maven Britni Ricard says a routine is key to a beautiful complexion

The founder and CEO stresses the importance of a skin care routine for a clear complexion

New Orleans native Britni Ricard is the founder and CEO of Cota, a multimillion-dollar skin care brand inspired by and named after her late brother Chavez, whose nickname was “Cota.” Ricard honored her brother’s love of skin care through his secret four-step skin care routine designed to cleanse, hydrate, remove dark marks and moisturize the skin.  Ricard encourages skin care enthusiasts to try her products but also stresses the importance of a routine when striving for a bright, clear complexion.


Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Rolling Out