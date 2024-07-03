Skin care maven Britni Ricard says a routine is key to a beautiful complexion

New Orleans native Britni Ricard is the founder and CEO of Cota, a multimillion-dollar skin care brand inspired by and named after her late brother Chavez, whose nickname was “Cota.” Ricard honored her brother’s love of skin care through his secret four-step skin care routine designed to cleanse, hydrate, remove dark marks and moisturize the skin. Ricard encourages skin care enthusiasts to try her products but also stresses the importance of a routine when striving for a bright, clear complexion.