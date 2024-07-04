Refresh your summer wardrobe with the latest street style trends

As summer rolls in, it’s the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with the latest street style trends. Embracing the warm weather means more than just swapping out sweaters for tank tops; it’s about experimenting with fashion and finding new ways to express your personal style. Here’s a rundown of the top summer trends to keep you looking chic and feeling comfortable.

Cutout tops

Move over basic tees, cutout tops are here to add an edge to your summer outfits. Whether a baby tee with a side cutout or a tank with a star-shaped detail, these tops bring a unique twist to your look. Style them with anything from jeans to denim skirts, and layer with a light jacket or blazer for those cooler evenings.

Thong sandals with a twist

The timeless thong sandal gets a chic update with a kitten heel. Pair these with a breezy summer dress or a bold linen set, and you’ve got an outfit that transitions seamlessly from day to night. Add a baseball cap for a sporty touch or a light sweater for a preppy vibe.

Studded accessories

Studs are making a comeback, but not in the way you might remember. Today’s studded accessories are all about sophistication. Think studded straps on bags or embellishments on flats. Incorporate these into your wardrobe to instantly elevate a basic look, whether it’s with a black belt or a pair of studded flats.

Chunky sneakers

The chunky sneaker trend is still going strong. These bold shoes add a streetwear edge to any outfit. Try pairing them with a suit set or a monochromatic linen ensemble for a modern twist. Or, go full street style with cargo pants and a graphic tee.

Longline suit shorts

Last summer’s shorts have evolved into longline suit shorts. Made from breathable fabrics like linen and cotton, they offer a polished look while keeping you cool. Pair them with a matching blazer for a coordinated set, or mix it up with a tank top and a casual button-down for a relaxed yet stylish look.

As you embrace these summer trends, remember to consider how they fit with your existing style. Whether you’re looking to make a bold statement or simply refresh your wardrobe, these trends offer versatile options for every fashion enthusiast.