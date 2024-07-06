Gucci Mane is looking to start a new music label, and he’s ready to give two artists a million dollars each for signing on the dotted line. On July 4, the Atlanta rapper went on Instagram to announce the new label.

“You got the Trap God right here,” Gucci Mane said while carrying a load of money in the studio. “All these are $100,000 a pop.”

As Gucci Mane is counting a million dollars, he says that he’s ready to invest in his next two artists.

“That’s what I’m willing to invest in my next superstar because I’m starting a whole new label. Fresh, So Icy Millionaires,” Gucci Mane said. “So who you wanna join my new label ’cause I’m looking for my next male superstar.”

Gucci mane has 2 million ready & is looking to sign 2 new artists to his new label 1 male & 1 female pic.twitter.com/kRJC3mAm1P — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) July 4, 2024

Keyshia Ka’Oir, Gucci’s wife, then comes into the video, as she counts another million dollars.

“I got a million for my next female superstar. I got a million for my next male superstar,” Gucci Mane said. “Who wanna join the So Icy Millionaires? Hit my DM right now. Happy Fourth of July.”

Before people could even get excited about possibly signing on Gucci’s label, concerns about what has happened to his previous artists became a conversation. Several of his artists from 1017 have been in jail, such as Foogiano, Pooh Shiesty, and Hoodrich Pablo Juan.

Most recently one of his artists, Enchanting, died at the age of 26 due to a drug overdose.

Gucci Mane so eager to sign 2 new artist (a female and a male) for a million each after scar and enchanting just died and his other artist in jail is a good example of all money ain't good money — Rich (@Crashhefner) July 5, 2024

Gucci Mane making that kind of video after Enchanting’s death is so nasty — Jussdin | Bleach TYBW (@Jussdin_) July 5, 2024