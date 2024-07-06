Kanye West accused of refusing to pay or speak to his attorney

Kanye West is facing new accusations from one of his attorneys, claiming the rapper is refusing to pay or even speak to him.

The scandal-plagued musician, 47, who was infamously dropped from numerous high-profile deals following his anti-Semitic remarks and is currently being sued by several former employees, now finds himself entangled in yet another lawsuit. This time, it’s lawyer Brian Brumfield who’s taking legal action.

According to a recent report from “ABC 7,” Mr. Brumfield has requested to be relieved from representing West in his lawsuit against an autograph dealer who accused the hitmaker of punching him.

“(The) defendant also will not speak to counsel and defendant refuses to pay counsel as well,” the attorney’s legal filing states adding that the rapper terminated their working relationship on June 21.

A hearing on Mr. Brumfield’s motion is scheduled for July 29.

He has been representing West in a suit filed on January 10 by Justin Poplawski and his wife, Tiffany Marshall. They accuse him of assault and battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence regarding an alleged clash with autograph collector Poplawski.

Poplawski, who claims he has previously gotten West’s autograph without incident, alleges he stopped the rapper outside the Soho Warehouse club on South Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, in January 2022 before being struck by the performer.

When Poplawski allegedly asked for an apology, he claims West responded, “Apology for what?” and proceeded to hit the autograph collector several more times.

Poplawski suggests the rapper’s aggression stemmed from his bitter divorce proceedings with his ex-wife and mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian, 43, at the time.

This latest suit follows closely on the heels of another lawsuit filed against Kanye by a former employee of his Yeezy business earlier this month.

The employee alleges that West’s new wife, Bianca Censori, 29, sent adult materials to staff, which were accessible to minors, as they worked on the fashion designer’s latest project, “Yeezy Porn.”

“I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent, and categorically and wholly false,” Bianca said in a statement from West’s former chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, 39.

Milo also labeled the allegations as “the most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable.”