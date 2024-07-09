Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton added to his legendary résumé with a win at the British Grand Prix. The Formula One driver currently holds the record for most wins, now at 104, but now at 39, he didn’t know if he’d ever win again.

His latest win was his first since December 2021 at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“Every day, getting up, trying to fight, to train, to put my mind to the task, and work as hard as I can with this amazing team,” Hamilton said in a post-race interview on the broadcast, according to ESPN. “It feels different to previous races, and particularly races where you’re having race after race after race, or seasons where you’re having multiple wins. I think with the adversity we’ve gone through as a team, and that I personally felt that I’ve experienced, those challenges, the constant challenge like we all have to get up out of bed every day and give it our best shot.”

He then took the celebration to social media, as he posted a series of photos with the caption “Still, we rise” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

STILL WE RISE 🍾🍾🏆🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/6EtGCDGjAr — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 7, 2024

With the win, Hamilton is still the only F1 driver to: Win more than 100 races, achieve more than 100 poles, win races in 16 different seasons, stand on podiums in 18 seasons, lead over 150 races, win the same Grand Prix nine times, claim a win after 300 races and stand on the same podium 15 times, according to ESPN.

He hugged his dad after the win.

“He said, ‘You really wanted that one, didn’t you?’ ” Hamilton said. “And I said, ‘Yes.’ ”