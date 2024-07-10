Cassie’s lawyer slams Diddy for enjoying life amid assault allegations

Cassie’s lawyer has rebuked Sean “Diddy” Combs for enjoying life amid the abuse allegations against the embattled rapper.

Douglas Wigdor slammed the beleaguered Bad Boy Records founder, 54, who is facing a string of sexual assault and trafficking cases. Diddy was outed after CNN leaked footage of him physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 37, in 2016 at a hotel.

“I don’t think white water rafting will prepare him for the choppy waters that lie ahead,” the attorney said to TMZ.

Combs, who recently had his LA mansion raided by Homeland Security, was just hit by a fresh lawsuit filed by former adult actress Adria English. She claims Combs hired her to have sex with partygoers and allegedly threatened to blackball her and her model boyfriend if she didn’t comply.

“After seeing Defendant Combs white water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails,” Wigdor told TMZ.

“Mrs. English and all the other Plaintiffs who have filed lawsuits throughout the country against Defendant Combs are individuals with limited resources fighting for justice after being marginalized, abused and exploited by a billionaire,” her attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd added.

English, in her court papers obtained by TMZ, first met the rapper around 2004, when her boyfriend was auditioning for a Sean John modeling job. She claimed her boyfriend and another model were asked to perform a sex act on Combs to get the job.

English, who says her adult acting name was Omunique, revealed that her boyfriend refused, but he got a second chance when one of Combs’ associates offered him the job if he persuaded Adria to work as a go-go dancer at one of the rapper’s parties in the Hamptons.

She and her partner agreed, and she worked the party over Labor Day weekend in 2004. She then took jobs at more of Combs’ parties, where she apparently had to drink alcohol laced with drugs, including ecstasy, and was encouraged to flirt with guests.

English claims Combs “groomed” her into sex trafficking over time and demanded she have sex with celebrity bling designer Jacob Arabov, famously known as Jacob the Jeweler.

The suit, filed by Mitchell-Kidd and Steven Metcalf, stated English had “forced sexual intercourse” with the jeweler and was paid another $1,000 on top of what she usually got for working Diddy’s parties.

English alleges she was then “passed off” to other revelers at Combs’ parties, who also allegedly subjected her to sexual assaults. She eventually escaped Combs and returned to California in 2009, but says the rapper blackballed her and her boyfriend from entertainment circles as punishment.

English claims she has suffered emotional trauma, including intimacy issues and painful memories, as a result of the alleged sex trafficking and is seeking unspecified damages.