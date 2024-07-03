Diddy is the subject of yet another lawsuit from a woman who claims the Bad Boy boss committed many of the same sexual transgressions as the previous complainants alleged against her.

Former porn star-turned-model Adria English asserts that Sean “Diddy” Combs, 54, groomed her into sex trafficking with his friends at multiple upscale parties the music mogul hosted at his house and other locales.

These accusations ring with familiarity as they are also what was alleged by former girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, and former producer Lil Durk. English claims Diddy forced her to consume alcohol laced with drugs and coerced her into having sex with male prostitutes at glitzy hotels and homes in New York and Los Angeles.

English, who formally worked as a porn star under the stage name Omunique, said she met Diddy in 2004 when she and two of her acquaintances auditioned for modeling gigs.

According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Diddy tried to offer the jobs if English’s two friends would perform oral sex on the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper. They declined, but English said she was given a second chance to work for Diddy at one of his parties in the Hamptons. There, she was instructed to flirt with his powerful party guests and consume alcohol that was laced with ecstasy.

At first, the parties that English worked did not include any demands to have sex with the guests. That changed, however, when Diddy allegedly wanted her to do a sexual favor for the world-renowned Jacob the Jeweler, who is also listed as a defendant in the legal documents.

Afterward, English claims Diddy expected her to perform the same services for his other acquaintances and friends. He dangled the figurative carrot in front of English, promising inroads into the music industry if she continued. Of course, the dreams of musical stardom never came to fruition.

English also named a former Diddy assistant Tamiko Thomas, who English claims facilitated the sex trafficking episodes.