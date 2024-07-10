Rolling Out

Marcus Samuelsson and West Elm unveil a stylish home furnishings collection

Marcus Samuelsson discusses his new restaurant Marcus Live Bar & Grille at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out.)
Celebrated chef Marcus Samuelsson has partnered with West Elm to launch an exclusive home furnishings collection, blending his Ethiopian heritage and Swedish upbringing with modern design. This collaboration introduces Samuelsson’s first venture into home decor, available now at West Elm’s website and select retail locations.


Inspiration behind the collection

The collection was inspired by Samuelsson’s diverse background and his childhood home in Smögen, on Sweden’s Gothenburg archipelago. It reflects the places he has called home, from Ethiopia to New York City, and is designed to celebrate the joy of gathering and sharing meals.


Collection highlights

The 32-piece capsule includes various items from furniture to lighting, tableware, textiles, and art. Notable pieces include the carved tableware set, upholstered dining chairs, bar stools, the layered brass pendant, and a rectangular dining table. Each piece is crafted to facilitate and enhance home gatherings, reflecting Samuelsson’s passion for food and entertaining.

For more details on the Marcus Samuelsson + West Elm collection, visit West Elm’s official website.


