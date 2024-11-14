New bill aims to curb high broker fees for New York renters

In a city where the cost of living continues to soar, a new bill is set to address one of the most burdensome expenses for renters in New York City: broker fees. A recent analysis has revealed that these fees can reach staggering amounts, with some renters paying as much as $13,000 upfront just to secure a place to live.

The rising costs of renting in NYC

A study conducted by rental-listing company StreetEasy highlights the alarming trend in New York City’s rental market. The average upfront cost for renting an apartment through a broker, which includes the broker’s fee, the first month’s rent, and a security deposit, has surged to nearly $13,000. This figure marks a significant increase from the average of $12,667 in 2023 and $9,984 in 2019.

The timing of this revelation is critical as the New York City Council is preparing to vote on the Fairness in Apartment Rentals (FARE) Act. This proposed legislation aims to alleviate the financial strain that broker fees impose on tenants, and it appears to have garnered strong support, potentially making it veto-proof.

Tenant sentiment on broker fees

StreetEasy’s survey of over 500 tenants reveals a clear sentiment among renters regarding broker fees. Over 80 percent of respondents believe that landlords should bear the responsibility for these fees, and 76 percent feel pressured to pay them in order to secure housing in the fiercely competitive New York rental market.

Support and opposition to the FARE Act

Proponents of the FARE Act argue that it will significantly reduce the financial burden on renters, making housing more accessible. However, critics warn that landlords may respond by raising rent prices on annual leases to offset the loss of broker fees.

A representative from the Real Estate Board of New York argued that the proposed changes could lead to unintended consequences that may not benefit renters in the long run.

On the other hand, supporters of the bill assert that it will create a more equitable rental market. They believe that once the bill is enacted, landlords and brokers will have the opportunity to negotiate compensation arrangements, providing tenants with more choices regarding their rental agreements.

The potential passage of the FARE Act could mark a significant shift in New York City’s rental landscape, offering relief to renters who are currently grappling with exorbitant broker fees. As the City Council prepares to vote, the outcome of this legislation will be closely watched by tenants and landlords alike.