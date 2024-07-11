Rolling Out

The City Girls continue solo evolution as JT announces tour, new album

JT enters ‘Cinderella’ era
JT
JT (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Franklin Sheard Jr)

This has been quite the year for JT. A Miami emcee who came to prominence as one-half of the City Girls, she’s released popular singles “OKAY” and “No Bars” that landed her a spot at Essence Festival. JT also went on a club tour in 2024, getting back in touch with the humble roots of a new artist after enjoying years of mainstream success with the City Girls.


Now, she’s prepared to hit the road again, performing her debut solo album. On July 9, JT announced that her new album, City Cinderella, will be released on July 19. In August, she begins her 20-city tour, which will conclude on Sept. 22 in Los Angeles.


On July 17, JT will release The City Cinderella Documentary on her YouTube channel.

“The person you thought you knew? That s— was all a lie,” JT said in the trailer for the documentary. “This is a new chapter for me, and I really want to show the world who I am.”


The trailer showed flashes of JT’s club tour and her release from federal custody in March 2020.

Some fans pointed out JT didn’t have any Miami or Florida dates on the schedule.

JT recently released an “OKAY” remix, which features Jeezy. “OKAY” samples a 2003 song from Jeezy featuring Bun B.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Rolling Out