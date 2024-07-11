The City Girls continue solo evolution as JT announces tour, new album

This has been quite the year for JT. A Miami emcee who came to prominence as one-half of the City Girls, she’s released popular singles “OKAY” and “No Bars” that landed her a spot at Essence Festival. JT also went on a club tour in 2024, getting back in touch with the humble roots of a new artist after enjoying years of mainstream success with the City Girls.

Now, she’s prepared to hit the road again, performing her debut solo album. On July 9, JT announced that her new album, City Cinderella, will be released on July 19. In August, she begins her 20-city tour, which will conclude on Sept. 22 in Los Angeles.

On July 17, JT will release The City Cinderella Documentary on her YouTube channel.

“The person you thought you knew? That s— was all a lie,” JT said in the trailer for the documentary. “This is a new chapter for me, and I really want to show the world who I am.”

The trailer showed flashes of JT’s club tour and her release from federal custody in March 2020.

7/19 can’t come fast enough. I remember taking a chance, saying ‘City Cinderella Coming Soon,’ Now, look at us. ‘The City Cinderella Documentary’ drops on 7/17 at 10am PST on my YouTube channel. Pre-save “City Cinderella” Now for a chance to attend the advance screenings on… pic.twitter.com/pJ0OXAlY8j — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) July 11, 2024

Some fans pointed out JT didn’t have any Miami or Florida dates on the schedule.

Y’all ready? The 1st official #CityCinderellaTour 👑💎 Tickets go on Pre-Sale this Wednesday at 10am your local time, and Friday 10am your local time everywhere. 16 new songs to chose from to kick y’all a** on rap cam!! 🤯🤍😊https://t.co/ySGPSIf8Be pic.twitter.com/2ysm0nJ4cE — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) July 9, 2024

JT recently released an “OKAY” remix, which features Jeezy. “OKAY” samples a 2003 song from Jeezy featuring Bun B.