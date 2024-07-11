Protect your devices from heat and water damage with summer tech care tips

As summer peaks, it’s important to ensure your tech gadgets are prepared for the heat. Here are essential tips to keep your devices safe during the hot months.

Keep cool

Always keep your technology in the shade to prevent overheating. If your device does overheat, allow it to cool down slowly; rapid temperature changes can cause damage. For outdoor work, use a cooling pad for your laptop and regularly clean the fan to enhance its efficiency.

Use protection

Water damage is a significant risk during summer. Standard phone cases might protect against drops but not against water, dust, or sand. Consider investing in a waterproof case to shield your phone during beach or pool outings. For laptops, while no waterproof covers are available, protective skins can help keep out dust and sand.

Keep it dry

For added protection, especially when near water bodies like pools or beaches, use a waterproof backpack. Remember, devices outside the protective gear are still vulnerable.

Case by case

When venturing outdoors, protect your laptops with plastic skins against scratches and physical damage. For more rugged protection, padded sleeves or cases provide better security against bumps and debris. Always use a screen protector and a sturdy case for your phones and tablets to prevent scratches and other damage.

By following these tips, you can enjoy a worry-free summer with your tech gadgets safely by your side.