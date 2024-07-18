Chlöe Bailey shuts down internet with carnival outfit (photo)

Fans were stunned by Chlöe Bailey‘s bold outfit at the St. Lucia Carnival. Her exuberant participation in the festivities — highlighted by her elaborate feathered attire — sparked a buzz on social media.

The carnival in Saint Lucia runs from July 1-19 and is billed as “an experience. It’s pure culture, pure vaval, pure vibes!” according to the festival’s website.

Bailey is among many celebrities visiting the Caribbean island nation during its annual extravaganza. Others include Lori Harvey, Sinqua Walls, Marsha Stephanie Blake and Dexter Darden.

Bailey’s very festive Carnival visit comes in advance of Tinashe’s “Nasty” remix for Bailey’s film Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist starring Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle and Terrence Howard.

Most fans marvel over Bailey’s natural body

After posting multiple photo collages and video montages of her revelry in St. Lucia, mamny fans got on to social media to convey their admiration.

“Chloe down at the Carnival Festival with her clappas out looking right 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“I know boosie mouth wide opened looking at this 😂😂.”

“She thick but there is No clappas back there.”

“Not the original dance like that’s only twerking.”

“She moving them cheeks 😍😍.”

“Now she got a reason to show her half naked body 😂.”

“The most beautiful carnival outfit to date. 😍.”

“I love this! She looks beautiful! Have fun girl!”