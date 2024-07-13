Chloe Bailey gushes over adorable nephew Halo

Chloe Bailey is “absolutely in love” with her nephew Halo.

Chloe’s sister Halle, 24, and boyfriend DDG, 26, welcomed Halo together six months ago, and Chloe, 26, can’t help but gush over the tot.

“He is the most handsome baby. He is the smartest baby. And maybe I’m biased, because I’m his auntie, but I am absolutely in love.” she told People.

Chloe adores spending time with Halo and fondly recalled a recent special moment when the whole family gathered for her brother Branson’s graduation.

“I was doing my makeup for my brother’s graduation, and I had my sisters with me and Halo, and I had my concealer and contour on before I blended it. And he just thought it was the funniest thing. So I would keep inching closer and closer to him, and he would just laugh so hard. Any time like that, it just makes me so happy. I feel like I’m the best auntie in the world,” she said.

Meanwhile, Halle recently admitted she “can’t function” unless she knows her baby boy is nearby and she took him with her when she went away to film her latest project.

“He was living with me every day. Because I can’t function unless I know he’s like near me. He loved it there [in Virginia],” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Halle has embraced motherhood, though some days she finds it hard to “believe” she helped create Halo.

“It’s been so beautiful. I mean, I’ve never been more in love with something, someone in my life. I just look at him and I just can’t believe he’s mine, I’m just so grateful,” she added.