50 Cent roasts Rick Ross during Toronto concert

In a recent concert in Toronto, 50 Cent took the opportunity to poke fun at fellow rapper Rick Ross, referencing an incident that occurred during a music festival in Vancouver. The playful jab came as 50 Cent expressed gratitude to the Canadian audience for their warm reception.

50 Cent’s performance highlights

During his performance, 50 Cent thanked the crowd for making him feel at home, contrasting their hospitality with the treatment Rick Ross received at the Vancouver festival. His comments drew laughter and cheers from the audience, showcasing 50 Cent’s knack for engaging with fans.

The Vancouver incident

The incident that sparked 50 Cent’s jokes occurred in June when Rick Ross and his crew were involved in a violent brawl after Kendrick Lamar’s diss track aimed at Drake was played. The altercation has become a talking point in the hip-hop community, and 50 Cent has not shied away from using it as material for his comedic jabs.

50 Cent’s ongoing disses

Despite the incident happening over a month ago, 50 Cent continues to take shots at Rick Ross. Earlier this month, he shared a lighthearted message with his followers about the brawl. He added a humorous note about the fight, indicating that it was more reflective of Ross’ entourage than of Ross himself.

50 Cent’s ability to blend humor with his performances keeps fans entertained and engaged. His ongoing rivalry with Rick Ross provides endless material for jokes, and it seems that the Toronto concert was just another chapter in their long-standing feud. As the hip-hop community watches closely, it will be interesting to see how Rick Ross responds to these latest jabs.