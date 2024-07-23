Dollar General faces outrage after employee attacked by customer

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage, Michelle Renee Abney, a new employee at a Dollar General store in Laurel, Mississippi, was violently attacked by a customer just three weeks into her job. The incident, which occurred while her managers reportedly stood by without intervening, has raised serious questions about workplace safety and accountability.

The incident

On July 16, Abney shared her harrowing experience in an 18-minute Facebook Live video, detailing how she was asked by a manager to unlock the ice machine for a customer. However, she had not been trained on which key to use, leading to frustration from the customer, identified as Desmond Pollard, also known as “Big Dez.”

As tensions escalated, Pollard verbally assaulted Abney, berating her for her lack of knowledge. Despite her attempts to explain her situation, Pollard became physical, pushing and punching her before knocking her to the ground and kicking her with steel-toe boots.

Management’s inaction

What is particularly alarming is the alleged inaction of Abney’s colleagues and management during the attack. She described how several employees and managers watched as she was assaulted, citing Pollard’s reputation in the community as a reason for their inaction. Abney stated that everyone was afraid of Pollard, highlighting the fear that prevented anyone from stepping in to help her.

Police response and investigation

Following the incident, Abney quit her job and reported the attack to the Laurel Police Department. An investigation is currently underway, with potential misdemeanor charges against Pollard. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, the nature of Abney’s injuries — primarily scrapes and swelling — may classify the incident as misdemeanor assault rather than aggravated assault.

Abney expressed frustration over the lack of cooperation from Dollar General management, who allegedly refused to provide security footage of the incident to the police. Calls to the store and emails to the corporate office have gone unanswered, leaving many questions about the company’s commitment to employee safety.

Community reaction

Abney’s Facebook Live video has garnered significant attention, with over 1.7 million views and thousands of comments expressing outrage and support for her. The incident has ignited discussions about workplace safety, the treatment of employees, and the need for accountability in retail environments.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by employees in the retail sector, particularly those who are new and vulnerable. As the investigation continues, many are calling for justice for Michelle Renee Abney and a reevaluation of safety protocols in workplaces nationwide.