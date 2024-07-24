Peacock’s ‘Fight Night’: A heist inspired by Muhammad Ali’s legacy

Peacock is set to release “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” on Sept. 5, 2024. This thrilling series dives into the infamous heist during Muhammad Ali‘s historic 1970 comeback fight in Atlanta, a night that would change the city forever.

Plot overview

Starring Kevin Hart as Chicken Man, a small-time criminal, the series follows his ambitious plans to host an afterparty celebrating Ali’s fight. However, the night spirals into chaos, culminating in one of the most audacious robberies in Atlanta’s history. The official synopsis reveals:

“Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist,” based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the Black Mecca. When a hustler named Chicken Man (Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson, one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.

Star-studded cast

This series boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including: Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Chloe Bailey, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Dexter Darden, Lori Harvey and Sinqua Walls.

Shaye Ogbonna serves as the creator, writer and showrunner, with Kevin Hart also taking on the role of executive producer alongside Will Packer and others.

As we gear up for the premiere of “Fight Night,” this series promises to blend history, crime and entertainment in a way that resonates with audiences, particularly within the Black community. Don’t miss out on this captivating tale highlighting a pivotal moment in Atlanta’s history.