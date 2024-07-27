Anthony Edwards challenges US table tennis team to a match (video)

There is apparently nothing on this planet Anthony Edwards can’t do.

During the 2024 Summer Olympic opening ceremony in France on July 26, USA men’s basketball star guard Steph Curry introduced Edwards to the USA Table Tennis squad with an immediate challenge.

“Ant!” Curry yelled, as Edwards was doing an interview.

Edwards looked over in Curry’s direction.

“They said they would smack you, 21 to nothing,” Curry said.

“In what? Ping pong?” Edwards asked.

“Yup, that’s them right there,” Curry said.

“Uh, I got some people talking about they gone beat me in ping pong,” Edwards said, as he now updates the interview’s viewers of what’s going on.

“Twenty one to zero,” he said. “I don’t believe it. I don’t believe it. I’m not having it.”

The camera then pans back to the table tennis team, who is now laughing at Edwards’ unshakeable confidence.

“Eleven to zero? I’m scoring one point,” Edwards said. “One point, I’m scoring.”

“I mean, there’s only one way to try it out,” a team member said to Edwards.

“OK, I mean, how?” Edwards asked. “When are we going to do that? Whenever.”

The Atlanta native is known just as much for his skills on the court as he’s known for his confidence. Going into the Olympics, on a team with Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, Edwards said he’s the team’s No. 1 option. Away from basketball, Edwards also raps and he said he raps like Lil Baby. He believes he’s the best rapper in the NBA.

I did not know Anthony Edwards could rap. I see u tho pic.twitter.com/klFDuQPjri — 𝓻𝓪𝓯 🐻〽🇧🇷 (@VinceGGCentral) June 16, 2024

He also believes he could’ve played in the NFL, MLB, NHL or become a top-of-the-line chef.