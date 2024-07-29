Even 27 years later, Missy Elliott still lives in the future with new tour

Missy Elliott has lived up to the expectations. The hip-hop legend, often praised and recognized for her creativity and innovation within the genre, is on her first-ever headlining arena tour across the United States, and it has lived up to every lofty expectation.

Elliott is a figure who built her image through abstract music videos and wardrobe, a true image of an artist through her production and rap style. All of that comes to the forefront in the Out of This World tour. Missy arrives and leaves the stage on a spaceship. Each fan is given a wristband that simultaneously lights up around the arena to emphasize each hit of each tune. Her longtime hypeman, CO, gets each side of the large venue engaged during the night, giving them challenges like waving their hands and call-and-response chants. The energy and stamina Elliott showcases at the age of 53 is jaw-dropping. For an hour and 15 minutes, she showcases multiple wardrobe changes, choreographed routines, and even ran around the entire lower bowl of the venture, high-fiving fans during “Work It.”

The graphics and stage design alone make it a recommended experience for music lovers ages 18 to 80. You will dance, applaud, and sing at Missy Elliott’s show, even if the only track you know is “Lose Control.”

Elliott got emotional at the end of her July 27 show in Atlanta. She said none of the thousands of fans who stood up and cheered for her had to leave their house to support her and she doesn’t take the moment for granted. As the spotlight shined on Elliott, who pleaded with fans not to record the vulnerable moment to go viral online, Atlanta fans witnessed a modern legend reflect on her overdue debut headlining arena tour 27 years after her career’s breakthrough. The massive applause that followed was the presentation of celebratory flowers for one of the hip-hop’s greats who’s often gone undervalued because she doesn’t follow trends and is a woman in a historically male-dominated space.

Well, Elliott is underrated no more after the Out of This World experience. Each night, she hears thousands of fans’ appreciation for her art and contributions to the culture as a rapper, singer, dancer and producer.

The July 27 Atlanta tour stop featured surprise performances from Bossman Dlow and Monica, an equally energetic set from Busta Rhymes, and a gentle reminder from hometown hero Ciara of the illustrious career she has enjoyed over the past twenty years.