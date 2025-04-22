Hip-Hop royalty set to converge at Rock The Bells 2025

Hip-hop’s most celebrated festival returns as Rock The Bells announces its highly anticipated 2025 lineup. On Saturday, June 28, Rock The Bells will unite generations of rap royalty under one roof at Newark’s Prudential Center.

This year’s festival, themed “Class of 2025: Summer’s Kool,” honors hip-hop legends and cultural pioneers who have left an indelible mark on the genre. The event positions itself as a true hip-hop homecoming celebration.

Leading the stellar lineup are iconic performers spanning multiple eras of hip-hop evolution: energetic showman Busta Rhymes, Newark’s own Redman, golden era pioneers Eric B & Rakim, fierce lyricist Remy Ma, Bay Area legend Too Short, Houston’s storyteller Scarface, southern staples Plies and Boosie, New York wordsmith Fabolous, and R&B-hip-hop crossover star Lil Mo.

Hip-hop trailblazer Roxanne Shante will host the evening, while legendary DJ Kid Capri will provide the soundtrack between performances, ensuring the energy remains at its peak throughout the celebration.

A special tribute segment will honor Uptown Records, one of history’s most influential Black music labels. The celebration, curated by DJ Eddie F, will feature performances by Al B. Sure, Christopher Williams, Soul For Real, Jeff Redd, Donnell Jones, Horace Brown, Monifah, Intro, Mr. Cheeks, CL Smooth, Father MC and more.

The star-studded lineup represents the label’s groundbreaking impact on R&B, hip-hop, and new jack-swing movements of the late ’80s and early ’90s. It showcases artists who helped define an era’s sound and aesthetic while launching the careers of industry titans like Mary J. Blige.

Rock The Bells has always been about preserving and celebrating hip-hop culture in its purest form. With ‘Class of 2025: Summer’s Kool,’ they are bringing together artists who didn’t just participate in the culture — they defined it.

The festival continues its tradition of creating intergenerational experiences that connect hip-hop’s founding principles with contemporary audiences. Each performer represents a chapter in the genre’s rich history, from the golden era of the late 1980s through the platinum age of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Beyond performances, attendees can expect immersive experiences celebrating hip-hop’s five elements: DJing, MCing, breakdancing, graffiti art, and knowledge.

The Prudential Center venue choice reflects the festival’s commitment to hip-hop’s East Coast roots while acknowledging New Jersey’s significant contributions to the culture.

Fans can secure their spots with presale tickets available Tuesday, April 23, through Thursday, April 25. A local venue and promoter presale follows on Thursday, April 24, with general public tickets releasing Friday, April 25.

Previous Rock The Bells festivals have sold out rapidly, and this year’s lineup spans multiple generations of hip-hop excellence. Fans hoping to witness this historic gathering of hip-hop luminaries should purchase early tickets.

For more information and ticket purchases, visit the official Rock The Bells website or Black Promoters Collective.