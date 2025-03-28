Bow Wow releases new single ‘Use Me’ with Chris Brown

Shad Moss, better known as Bow Wow, is returning to the music scene with his new single “Use Me,” a collaboration with R&B superstar Chris Brown and produced by Hitmaka.

The multiplatinum rapper’s latest release marks his first official collaboration with Brown in over a decade, reuniting the duo who previously created chart-topping hits like “Shortie Like Mine” and “Ain’t Thinking Bout You.”

“It’s been nearly a decade since I dropped a full project, and to still be going strong twenty-five years after my debut is a blessing,” Bow Wow said.

The feel-good single represents a return to his musical roots and kicks off a new chapter in the 38-year-old artist’s career. “Use Me” is Bow Wow’s first release under BPC Music Group, the newly launched label from Black Promoters Collective, an organization he’s collaborated with for many years.

Gary Guidry, CEO of BPC, emphasized the company’s mission, stating, “BPC is about Black excellence, period.” Black Promoters Collective is dedicated to artist development, creative freedom, and black ownership.

The release comes as Bow Wow prepares to drop his long-awaited album later this year. The project will be his first full-length release since 2009’s “New Jack City II,” which peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The new album could mark a significant comeback for Bow Wow, who first entered the rap scene as a 13-year-old protégé of Snoop Dogg, then known as Lil’ Bow Wow.

Bow Wow’s longevity in this industry speaks volumes. Many child stars fade away, but he’s consistently reinventing himself while staying true to his musical foundation.

The rapper’s career spans television, film, and music, including roles in movies like “Like Mike” and “Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift,” as well as hosting duties on BET’s “106 & Park.”

Brown, who last collaborated with Bow Wow on the 2010 track “Ain’t Thinkin’ Bout You,” brings his signature vocals to “Use Me.” The Grammy Award-winning artist has maintained his position as one of R&B’s most successful performers.

Producer Hitmaka, formerly Yung Berg, adds his distinctive sound to the track. His production credits include work with artists like Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, and Big Sean.

In addition to new music, Bow Wow is co-headlining the Millennium Tour 2025, which celebrates the R&B and hip-hop sounds of the early 2000s.

“Use Me” is available on all major streaming platforms.