Le’Veon Bell says Bow Wow not the biggest from Columbus

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell ripped Bow Wow apart for saying he’s the biggest thing to come out of Columbus, Ohio.

Bow Wow’s declaration came in the aftermath of Ohio State’s national football championship victory over Notre Dame on Monday, Jan. 20.

“No, Bow Wow, nope, nope, nope, no, no,” Bell fumed. “You’re from Atlanta. You’ve been repping Atlanta literally since I’ve been hearing your music.”

“Someone help me understand how Lil Bow Wow can think he’s the biggest from Columbus, Ohio, and he has done NOTHING,” Bell wrote. “When I say NOTHING, I mean absolutely ZERO! The ONLY thing he can claim is buying box tickets to the Ohio State Nati, and all of a sudden he’s ‘the biggest’? Bro, so fried.”

Bell continues his diatribe against Bow Wow, saying his career has stagnated in recent years.

“You need a reality check,” Bell stated. “Don’t talk about money, Bow Wow. Don’t do it. You had a nice little rap career, but that’s up in the air now. It’s gone. Record done. I’m probably a bigger rapper than you right now. And movies? What movies have you even been in lately?”

Bell highlighted his accomplishments in the state capital of Ohio, including the million-dollar turf football field he funded. He took pains to add the names of other entertainers and athletes who are bigger than Bow Wow.

“You’re not bigger than Buster Douglas. That man knocked out Mike Tyson in his prime. You’re not on Simone Biles’ level either—her accolades speak for themselves,” Bell raged on his Instagram page.