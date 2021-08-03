 Skip to content

Sports » NFL star Nick Bosa’s girlfriend tweeted series of racist messages

NFL star Nick Bosa’s girlfriend tweeted series of racist messages

By Terry Shropshire | August 3, 2021 |

Nick Bosa, far left, sitting next to girlfriend Jenna Berman (Image source: Instagram – @nbsmallerbear)

NFL player Nick Bosa is on the racial hot seat once again after his girlfriend’s old tweets were found to be peppered with blatantly racist and homophobic messages along with the liberal use of the N-word.

Bosa is a former Ohio State All-American who came under fire prior to the NFL draft for openly supporting Donald Trump and criticizing Colin Kaepernick for kneeling before the national anthem. He has also regurgitated many of the conspiracy rhetoric spewed incessantly by the former president regarding the lost election and the vaccine.

Now Bosa’s girlfriend, Jenna Berman, is ducking for cover after old tweets were excavated by an organization called Resist Programming, and her Twitter page was found to be littered with a litany of n-words and anti-gay invectives.

Most of the Twitter posts derive from 2013 and 2014 and focus on her revelation that she has African ancestry flowing through her veins. She admits that she has “African American in me,” and that she “knew” she was “half black.” In another tweet, she quoted “I swear to you I’m a n—– magnet.”

Afterward, Berman went on an N-word rampage, gleefully and playfully shelling out the derogatory term more than a dozen times in tweets that cannot be published on this website.

Berman also did the same with the f-word regarding LBGTQ community. Not surprisingly, Berman has since deleted her Twitter page and made her Instagram platform private.

Her vaccine stance also aligns with her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Bosa hasn’t determined whether he is going to capitulate to the NFL’s demands that players get the vaccine prior to the start of the 2021 season in September.

Some prominent national personalities have weighed in on Bosa and his girlfriend.

 

 

 



Posted in Sports and tagged , , , ,

Simone Biles returns to gymnastics team and makes history again

Shaq’s daughter leaves LSU to play at an HBCU

Simone Biles to compete in balance beam final at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles withdraws from 2 more Olympic events

Steph Curry joins nonprofit to help close the racial wealth divide in the US

NCAA makes decision on return of Reggie Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy



Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.