NFL star Nick Bosa’s girlfriend tweeted series of racist messages

NFL player Nick Bosa is on the racial hot seat once again after his girlfriend’s old tweets were found to be peppered with blatantly racist and homophobic messages along with the liberal use of the N-word.

Bosa is a former Ohio State All-American who came under fire prior to the NFL draft for openly supporting Donald Trump and criticizing Colin Kaepernick for kneeling before the national anthem. He has also regurgitated many of the conspiracy rhetoric spewed incessantly by the former president regarding the lost election and the vaccine.

Now Bosa’s girlfriend, Jenna Berman, is ducking for cover after old tweets were excavated by an organization called Resist Programming, and her Twitter page was found to be littered with a litany of n-words and anti-gay invectives.

Most of the Twitter posts derive from 2013 and 2014 and focus on her revelation that she has African ancestry flowing through her veins. She admits that she has “African American in me,” and that she “knew” she was “half black.” In another tweet, she quoted “I swear to you I’m a n—– magnet.”

Afterward, Berman went on an N-word rampage, gleefully and playfully shelling out the derogatory term more than a dozen times in tweets that cannot be published on this website.

Berman also did the same with the f-word regarding LBGTQ community. Not surprisingly, Berman has since deleted her Twitter page and made her Instagram platform private.

Her vaccine stance also aligns with her boyfriend.

“Miss me with [the COVID vaccine].” Perhaps influencing Nick Bosa’s decision to not get the covid vaccine is Jenna Berman’s strong feelings on them. pic.twitter.com/VvB1nyjf6u — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Bosa hasn’t determined whether he is going to capitulate to the NFL’s demands that players get the vaccine prior to the start of the 2021 season in September.

#49ers Nick Bosa says he hasn’t still decided on whether to get #Covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/Ib6Ol59gyW — Cam Inman (@CamInman) July 29, 2021

Some prominent national personalities have weighed in on Bosa and his girlfriend.

By the way, Nick Bosa’s opinions are not a secret. I’m old enough to remember a lot of NFL dudes having smoke for Chad Wheeler (as they should have), but how many of y’all are willing to confront open bigots in your own locker room? Asking as a fan. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 2, 2021

Nick Bosa not getting vaccinated and his girlfriend being a gigantic racist are two of the most unshocking things in 2021. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) August 2, 2021