Anthony Edwards: The NBA star’s complicated paternity saga

NBA superstar Anthony Edwards, at just 23 years old, has recently found himself in the spotlight for reasons beyond his impressive basketball skills. Over the past year, rumors have surfaced suggesting that Edwards may have fathered multiple children, leading to a whirlwind of media attention surrounding his personal life.

Reports indicate that three social media influencers and one confirmed girlfriend have claimed to be pregnant by the Minnesota Timberwolves player. According to Page Six, Edwards has recently filed for genetic paternity testing regarding a child, further complicating his already tumultuous family situation.

Ayesha Howard: The latest allegation

Ayesha “Little Ms Golden” Howard has emerged as the latest woman linked to Edwards. Reports surfaced on Oct. 10 that he is seeking to establish paternity for her child. Court documents reveal that if genetic testing confirms him as the father, Edwards is requesting an order to establish the child’s paternity. Howard, who has a son with rapper Lil Baby, has not publicly confirmed her pregnancy status but has been notably absent from social media since May.

Shannon Jackson: The confirmed girlfriend

Shannon Jackson, Edwards’ girlfriend, has been a significant figure in his life. The couple went public with their relationship in November 2020 and announced their pregnancy in December 2023. Their daughter, Aislynn, was born on March 2, 2024. Jackson has been a visible presence at Timberwolves games and even supported Edwards during the 2024 Summer Olympics, where he helped the USA basketball team secure a gold medal. In the recent Netflix docuseries “Starting 5,” Jackson shared insights into their relationship and how parenthood has transformed Edwards.

Ally D: The hidden child

In July 2024, another woman, known as Ally D, accused Edwards of being an absentee father to a son named Amir, allegedly born three months before Aislynn. Ally D claimed that she did not sign a nondisclosure agreement regarding their child and accused Edwards of harassment. Following the news of Edwards’ paternity petition for Howard’s child, Ally D cryptically commented on social media, hinting at the ongoing drama surrounding their situation.

Paige Jordan: The abortion controversy

Adding to the complexity of Edwards’ paternity saga is Paige Jordan, an OnlyFans model who alleged that Edwards offered her $100,000 to terminate a pregnancy. In December 2023, she shared alleged text messages that indicated a conversation about the pregnancy and abortion. Edwards later responded to the controversy, emphasizing that he supports women’s rights to make their own choices regarding their bodies.

Daja: The first child

Lastly, a woman named Daja reportedly gave birth to Edwards’ first child, a daughter named Aris, in September 2023. Although Edwards was said to be present at the birth, he has not been publicly involved in her life, as evidenced by Daja’s recent birthday celebration for Aris, where Edwards was notably absent.