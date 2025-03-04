Anthony Edwards files to NOT have visitation with his child

NBA superstar Anthony Edwards remains embroiled in a nasty custody case with a newborn he has with Ayesha Howard.

In the latest court development, Edwards, aka the “Ant Man,” has reportedly notified the court that he doesn’t want custody or visitation rights, and only wants to pay child support, according to In Touch magazine.

Anthony Edwards claims ex tried to cheat the system

Furthermore, Ant Man and his attorney told the court that Howard, 37, tried to cheat the system by moving from Georgia to have their daughter in California to procure higher child support payments.

“[Ayesha’s] conduct here is unjustifiable and a bad faith attempt to obtain a higher child support order,” Edwards’ lawyer said in a statement to the court. “Ayesha’s conduct of manufacturing a false reality and using the parties’ child for financial gains should not be tolerated.”

Howard delivered their baby, Aubri Summers Howard, on Oct. 14, 2024, despite the fact that Edwards told her in text messages obtained by In Touch where he asked her to have an abortion.

Edwards is already the father of a 1-year-old daughter who just celebrated her first birthday.

Ayesha Howard claims California residency

Howard responded in court by saying while she did move to California, it was for her personal reasons and not to score a bigger payday from Edwards, a shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2023, Edwards signed an extension for five years that’s worth up to $260 million.

The court granted a motion brought by Anthony where he argued California was the wrong state to determine child support for their daughter, Aubri Summers Howard, who was born in October 2024. Howard did produce a driver’s license and birth certificate to prove her California residence.

The Los Angeles County judge set a court date for March 20 to determine if visitation and child support will be determined in California.

Below are the text message exchanges from court that In Touch magazine obtained and were reposted by The Neighborhood Watch.

Anthony Edwards let Ayesha Howard know he didn’t want the child