Anthony Edwards calls out Timberwolves after tough loss to Kings

On November 27, 2024, the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a disappointing 115-104 loss to the Sacramento Kings at home. Following the game, guard Anthony Edwards voiced his frustrations, expressing concerns about the team’s internal dynamics during a candid postgame interview.

Edwards’ honest assessment

Edwards did not hold back when analyzing the Timberwolves’ performance. He described the team as “soft” internally, emphasizing that the issue lay not with their opponents but within the team’s chemistry and communication. “I think it’s we soft as hell as a team, internally. Not to the other team, but internally, we soft. We can’t talk to each other. Just a bunch of little kids,” Edwards stated. This direct assessment showcased Edwards’ growing maturity as he continues to take on a leadership role within the team.

Understanding ‘frontrunners’

Edwards further elaborated on the team’s inconsistent energy, referring to the Timberwolves as “frontrunners.” He explained that the team performs well when things are going their way but struggles to maintain focus and intensity when faced with adversity. This lack of resilience has been a key factor in the Timberwolves’ struggles, particularly during their ongoing four-game losing streak.

A rollercoaster game

The game itself was a back-and-forth affair. The Kings initially dominated, outscoring the Timberwolves 38-24 in the second quarter to take a 69-57 halftime lead. Minnesota mounted a comeback in the third quarter, showcasing strong defensive play and outscoring Sacramento 29-12. However, the Timberwolves faltered in the fourth quarter, allowing the Kings to regain their momentum and seal the win with a 34-18 run.

Timberwolves’ season struggles

This loss to Sacramento was particularly tough for a Timberwolves team that entered the season with high expectations. After an impressive 2023-2024 season that saw them finish with a 56-26 record and make a deep playoff run, the team had hoped to continue to build upon their success. Minnesota upset the defending NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, in the second round of the playoffs, but ultimately fell short against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. With their core group returning and the addition of Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo through a trade with the New York Knicks, the Timberwolves looked poised to make another deep playoff push this season.

However, despite these positive additions, the team has struggled to find its rhythm early in the 2024-2025 season. Currently sitting at 8-10 and ranked 12th in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves are well below the expectations placed on them. The internal struggles, as outlined by Edwards, have been evident in their inconsistent play, especially in clutch situations.

Many fans have been perplexed by the team’s inability to find chemistry and cohesion. The addition of Randle and DiVincenzo was expected to provide a boost, but the Timberwolves have not yet been able to integrate their new players seamlessly into the lineup. The absence of Karl-Anthony Towns, now playing for the Knicks, has also left a void that has been difficult to fill. As a result, the Timberwolves have struggled to live up to their potential.

Looking ahead

As the Timberwolves prepare to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, the question remains whether Edwards’ blunt comments will resonate with his teammates and spark a turnaround. With the season still young, the team has time to regroup and regain their competitive edge.

Conclusion

Anthony Edwards’ candid remarks serve as a wake-up call for the Timberwolves as they navigate a challenging season. By openly addressing the team’s internal struggles, Edwards has set the stage for potential change, urging his teammates to work together and rise to the occasion. As fans await the next game, the hope is that the Timberwolves will use this moment to turn their season around.