Teenagers arrested on gun charges after football game incident (video)

A Georgia high school football game ended in the third quarter after a gun scare.

On Aug. 25, in Columbus, Georgia, a live broadcast showed players from Carver and Spencer High School suddenly lying on the field as trainers and staff members began to run off. A live broadcast of the game, shown on Georgia Alabama Sports Live and posted to social media by WRBL sports reporter Jack Patterson, has audio of spectators screaming as the commentators were trying to figure out what was happening.

“Oh, there is something going on, people are running right now,” the commentator said.

“What in the world?” the other commentator asked on the live microphone. “Let’s go ahead and take a [commercial] break.”

The Carver-Spencer game has been called after an event at the end of the 3rd Quarter at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. Carver wins 21-0.

On Aug. 26, WRBL reported that the Columbus Police Department arrested three juveniles that night in connection to the incident. Three guns, and one that was reportedly stolen, were confiscated from two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old.

The reports of gunshots during the altercation could not be confirmed by the school district.

“The football game ended early due to fights,” the two school districts released in a statement, according to WRBL. “The altercation spilled over to the parking lot, where authorities received unsubstantiated reports of shots being fired away from the stadium. Our primary concern is to ensure the safety of everyone involved and gather information about the incident.”

There are no confirmed injuries from the incident.

There was another case of teenagers on the field and in the stands running towards safety during a Georgia high school football game this season at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, captured on this TikTok.

In January, an Oklahoma high school basketball broadcast had audible gunshots.

This is crazy too many kids and families in the gym. Come people we gotta do better. I pray no one was hurt.

There have been 471 mass shootings in America as of Aug, 26, according to the Gun Violence Archive.