Leah Kateb dodges rumors of romance with Kanye West

In a recent episode of the podcast Call Her Daddy, hosted by Alex Cooper, “Love Island USA” star Leah Kateb found herself in an awkward situation when asked about her rumored romantic involvement with Kanye West. The conversation took an unexpected turn as Kateb skillfully dodged the question, leaving fans curious about the truth behind the rumors.

The question that stunned Leah Kateb

During the interview, Cooper directly asked Kateb about the rumor that she dated Kanye West. In response, Kateb hesitated, glancing around the room before shifting the topic to her current relationship. Cooper, sensing the discomfort, quickly suggested moving on, to which Kateb eagerly redirected the conversation to her co-star Rob Rausch.

Understanding the rumors

The origins of the rumors linking Kateb to West remain unclear, especially considering West’s marriage to Bianca Censori since 2022. The couple has been inseparable, and there is little evidence to suggest that their relationship is non-monogamous. Meanwhile, Leah Kateb is currently dating her “Love Island” co-star Miguel Harichi and previously had a fling with Rausch, which may explain her reluctance to discuss West.

The speculation surrounding Leah Kateb and Kanye West continues, but for now, it seems that Kateb prefers to keep her romantic history private. As fans eagerly await more updates, it’s clear that the world of reality TV and celebrity relationships is as unpredictable as ever.