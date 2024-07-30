The Harveys celebrate 17 years of marriage in Europe

The beloved couple, Steve and Marjorie Harvey, recently marked their 17th wedding anniversary with a month-long family vacation in Europe. Their celebration was a beautiful family affair filled with love, laughter and unforgettable memories.

Yachting through St. Tropez

The Harveys have been yachting through the stunning waters of St. Tropez, France, enjoying quality time together. What began as a romantic anniversary getaway quickly evolved into a family reunion, with their children joining in on the festivities.

A heartfelt celebration

Marjorie Harvey took to social media to share her joy, posting a series of images with a heartfelt caption. She expressed gratitude for their children, who always manage to join them on their anniversary trips, turning them into cherished family moments.

In the photos shared, Steve and Marjorie are seen enjoying the sun and sea with their older kids, Lori, Wynton and Broderick. The family has been capturing candid moments filled with joy, from sipping wine to soaking in picturesque views. Marjorie also showcased her and Steve’s stylish looks while spending quality time on the yacht.

During this memorable trip, the family also celebrated Wynton Harvey’s birthday. The celebrations included hilarious moments of popping champagne bottles on the yacht, adding to the fun and excitement of their vacation.

A blended family journey

The Harveys are a big blended family, consisting of seven children. Over the past 17 years, they have worked hard to create a close-knit family dynamic. While the journey has had its challenges, including initial opposition from some of Steve’s children regarding his marriage to Marjorie, they have persevered.

It’s heartwarming to witness a Black family thriving together, celebrating love and unity in such a luxurious setting. The Harveys continue to inspire many with their commitment to family and ability to create lasting memories.