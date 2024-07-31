Angel Reese sparks romance rumors with NBA player Jalen Duren

Social media is buzzing with speculation after Angel Reese, the talented pro basketball player, shared a now-deleted photo on her Instagram Story that hinted at a possible romantic connection with NBA player Jalen Duren.

What sparked the rumors?

Earlier this week, Reese posted a picture of herself lounging poolside, enjoying a beautiful sunset. Shortly after, Duren shared a video on his Instagram Story that showcased a similar poolside view, leading fans to believe the two might be spending time together. As the speculation grew, social media users flocked to comment sections to share their thoughts.

Angel Reese’s relationship history

Previously, Reese made headlines when she announced her breakup with Florida State Seminoles player Cam’Ron Fletcher in March. She confirmed their romance in June 2023 but later decided to focus on her career and studies.

In addition, Reese was recently spotted with rapper G Herbo, which also sparked dating rumors. The two were seen together in Chicago, and while they never confirmed their relationship, Reese playfully addressed the speculation through social media.

As fans continue to speculate about her relationship with Jalen Duren, it’s clear that Angel Reese is living her life in the spotlight. Whether it’s romance or just friendship, one thing is for sure: her journey is captivating the attention of many.