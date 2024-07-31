Channel nostalgia with CeCe Winans’ timeless style

CeCe Winans, the renowned gospel singer, has left an indelible mark on both music and fashion. Her style, characterized by modesty and boldness, serves as an inspiration for many. If you want to channel your inner songbird, look no further than her iconic red carpet looks.

The essence of CeCe Winans’ fashion

Many of us grew up listening to CeCe Winans’ uplifting gospel albums, which filled our mornings with praise and gratitude. Beyond her powerful voice, her fashion sense has also inspired countless women. Winans often adorned herself in stylish yet modest outfits, featuring full-coverage suits, dresses and blouses that resonate with the modern Christian Black woman.

A look to remember

One unforgettable outfit was her appearance at the 2007 Trumpet Awards, where she wore a striking striped suit with a velvet finish. The ensemble featured a sheer panel top that remains fashionable today, complemented by simple black open-toe heels and dangly earrings. This look was both fabulous and empowering for women watching her at the time.

Recreate CeCe’s look

Want to emulate this timeless style? Here are some key pieces to help you channel CeCe Winans’ iconic look:

The Frankie Shop Holland Blazer: A stylish striped blazer that mirrors Winans’ look, perfect for layering over any outfit.

The Frankie Shop Holland Pleated Trouser: Loose-fitting striped trousers that offer comfort and versatility for various occasions.

Loose-fitting striped trousers that offer comfort and versatility for various occasions. Norma Kamali Double Breasted Jacket: A cinched waist jacket that adds sophistication to your workwear wardrobe.

Norma Kamali Spat Legging: Comfortable flared leggings that provide an interesting alternative to traditional trousers.

Comfortable flared leggings that provide an interesting alternative to traditional trousers. Aldo Scintilla Strappy Heel Sandal: Classic black strappy heels that complement any outfit.

Coach Cait Wedge Sandal: Stylish and comfortable wedges that offer extra support for all-day wear.

CeCe Winans‘ fashion choices reflect her timeless elegance and inspire women to embrace their style while maintaining modesty. By incorporating elements of her iconic looks, you can feel confident and comfortable at any event.

Embrace the nostalgia and let CeCe Winans’ style guide your fashion journey!