Lil Baby’s son goes viral for hilarious work advice to mom Jayda Cheaves

Lil Baby’s son, Loyal Armani, had social media buzzing this week after a video of him giving his mother, Jayda Cheaves, some unexpected work advice went viral. The clip, shared by Live Bitez, features the adorable five-year-old sharing his insights about his mom’s business, Waydamin, and its warehouse workers.

Jayda Cheaves’ son spills the tea on warehouse workers

The video, which is just over a minute long, showcases Loyal’s candid observations about the employees at Cheaves’ warehouse. It begins with Cheaves addressing a viewer about an order mishap. Loyal quickly chimes in, revealing his thoughts on the situation.

“Sometimes I feel they just be watching their phones, cause I be seeing the moves that people be doing,” Loyal said, to which Cheaves agreed.

Loyal continued, stating that he watches every single move the employees make. His mother laughed as he explained that he only comes to the warehouse to watch the workers.

When Cheaves asked if she should fire her staff or just hold a meeting, Loyal thoughtfully suggested that she have a meeting and let them think they would be fired.

Social media reacts to Loyal’s work wisdom

On Instagram, users shared their reactions, imagining what it would be like to be in the warehouse workers’ position. Even Louisiana rapper Tokyo Vanity chimed in, defending Loyal’s unique vocabulary.

This heartwarming and hilarious moment between Jayda Cheaves and Loyal not only showcases their close bond but also highlights the innocence and wisdom of children. Loyal’s candid observations have certainly made waves on social media, proving that sometimes, kids really do say the darndest things!