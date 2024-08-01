Simone Biles claps back at MyKayla Skinner’s criticism of Team USA

In a recent showdown of words, Simone Biles defended her teammates on the 2024 US women’s gymnastics team after former gymnast MyKayla Skinner made some controversial remarks. While celebrating Team USA’s gold medal win, Biles took a moment to address Skinner’s criticisms regarding the current squad’s work ethic and talent.

Skinner’s controversial comments

MyKayla Skinner, who was part of the 2021 Olympic team that secured a silver medal in Tokyo, expressed her concerns about the current gymnastics team. In a YouTube video, she stated, “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be.” Skinner went on to claim that many of the athletes lack the necessary work ethic to compete at the highest level.

Biles responds with class

After Team USA’s impressive gold medal performance, Biles took to Instagram to subtly respond to Skinner’s comments. She posted a photo with her teammates, captioning it, “Lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions.” This post quickly garnered support from fans and fellow gymnasts alike.

Support from fellow athletes

Jordan Chiles, Biles’ teammate, echoed the sentiment in the comments, stating, “and that’s on periodt!!” Other notable figures, including 2008 Olympic champion Nastia Liukin, also chimed in, praising Biles for her response.

Skinner’s reaction

It seems the backlash from Biles’ supporters was too much for Skinner, who subsequently blocked Biles on social media. Biles humorously confirmed this in a post, saying, “oop I’ve been blocked.”

The bigger picture

Skinner’s comments have sparked a larger conversation about the evolution of gymnastics and the challenges faced by current athletes. With the absence of powerhouse teams like Russia, Skinner questioned the level of competition that today’s gymnasts face.

As the 2024 Olympics continue, the spotlight remains on Biles and her teammates, who continue to inspire and uplift each other amid criticism. It’s clear that the women are not just champions in the gym but also champions of camaraderie and resilience.