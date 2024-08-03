50 Cent launches free action channel with Lionsgate

In an exciting new venture, 50 Cent is partnering with Lionsgate to launch a free ad-supported channel called 50 Cent Action. This innovative platform will provide audiences with access to a wide range of action-oriented content from the Lionsgate library.

What to expect from 50 Cent Action

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the channel will feature popular titles such as:

Power series

The Expendables

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Rambo

Additionally, viewers can look forward to various films starring 50 Cent himself. Jim Packer, Lionsgate’s president of worldwide television distribution, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “50 Cent’s movies and television series are synonymous with non-stop action, and we’re thrilled to extend our longstanding partnership into the FAST space.”

A platform for dynamic storytelling

50 Cent, known for his passion for storytelling, emphasized the channel’s mission to deliver diverse and action-packed content. He stated, “This channel will bring diverse, action-packed content to audiences everywhere, reflecting my passion for storytelling and providing a platform for fresh, dynamic voices.” He is committed to ensuring that the quality of the content meets high standards, aiming to avoid the pitfalls of lesser platforms.

A huge library of action films

In a recent interview, 50 Cent revealed that 50 Cent Action will boast a “huge library” of action movies. He mentioned, “There’s going to be new content in there, but I got access to a huge library of action films. It’s got to be premium. I don’t want to see me like I see my people on Tubi.” He is dedicated to maintaining the quality of the content and ensuring that his original material fits seamlessly into the platform.

Future plans and aspirations

50 Cent is optimistic about the future of 50 Cent Action, predicting that within a year, it will rank as one of the top FAST channels. He also hinted at the expansion of the BMF universe with upcoming spinoff shows, further enriching the channel’s offerings.

Reflecting on the past

In the same interview, 50 Cent reflected on his past feuds with fellow rappers, expressing regret over the time spent in conflict. He noted, “There’s other guys like Jada[kiss], we cleared it up easier. But we wasted time because it was just the competitive nature.” This insight showcases his growth and focus on future endeavors. Stay tuned for the launch of 50 Cent Action, where action-packed entertainment awaits!