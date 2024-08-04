JPEGMAFIA takes aim at Drake in new album

Brooklyn rapper JPEGMAFIA is stirring up the hip-hop scene with his latest album, I LAY DOWN MY LIFE FOR YOU, which dropped on Friday. The album features two tracks where he directly disses fellow artist Drake, igniting conversations among fans and critics alike.

Notable disses in new tracks

In the track “it’s dark and hell is hot,” JPEGMAFIA references serious allegations made by Kendrick Lamar against Drake, rapping, “Private school rappers don’t know what it is / If I show you a Drac’, I ain’t playin’ with kids.”

Another track, “New Black History,” featuring Vince Staples, continues the trend with lines like: “When I come around better stare at the floor / ‘Cause I’m in that mode, on my own I got that flavor (Jonathan Major) / ‘Specially when y’all cashing out for PDFs and rapers (No Drizzy).”

Response to critics

Following the release, some fans expressed their discontent regarding the disses aimed at Drake. JPEGMAFIA responded by downplaying the significance of these bars, labeling them as throwaways that are not noteworthy. He posted on X, “1st off I been dissing that n—a since 2016, them s—s was throwaway bars not noteworthy. Second off if anybody got a problem with what I said on this album, my tour dates in bio. Third, y’all cant even pay your rent but defending Drake for free, go outside and be somebody.”

Paying homage or throwing shade?

Interestingly, JPEGMAFIA has previously stated that his disses towards Drake are not rooted in animosity. In a 2018 interview with Billboard, he explained that despite dissing Drake in multiple tracks, he doesn’t actually have a problem with him. He considers his disses a way of paying homage.

JPEGMAFIA’s new album is not just a collection of songs; it’s a bold statement reflecting the competitive spirit of hip-hop. Whether seen as a homage or a diss, his lyrics are sure to keep fans talking. As he continues to push boundaries, one thing is clear: JPEGMAFIA is here to stay.