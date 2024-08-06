Grammy-winning jazz singer Samara Joy to appear at the Ravinia

Soulful jazz singer Samara Joy will perform at the Ravinia in Highland Park, Illinois, during a stop on her national tour.

Joy, who will appear at the Ravinia on Aug. 25, is a refreshing throwback singer amid the hypersexualized artistry that permeates the musical landscape today.

The 24-year-old Grammy-winning artist credits her parents’ music influence for her introduction to the jazz genre while growing up in the Bronx. Her musical heritage is superior. Her grandparents, Elder Goldwire and Ruth McLendon, were part of the Philadelphia gospel group the Savettes, and her father was a vocalist and bassist for Andre Crouch.

This musical prodigy cultivated and nurtured her skills at Fordham High School for the Arts, where she performed with the school’s jazz band. She won the Best Vocalist award at the Essentially Ellington Festival, a high school competition hosted by Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Joy leveraged the boundless power of social media to amplify her fanbase exponentially and clue the world to her unique talents. She garnered a significant following on TikTok, which eventually led to a tour in Europe.

The young artist has already won three Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 2023 for her eponymous debut album, and Best Jazz Vocal Album in 2024. She also won the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Performance in 2024.

The Ravinia venue, which features excellent acoustics, lush greenery, and a picnic-friendly lawn, provides the optimal setting for Joy’s soulful performance.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the generational talent of Samara Joy on August 25. Purchase your tickets by clicking here.