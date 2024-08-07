Nick Cannon jokes about rekindling romance with Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon feels he belongs with Mariah Carey.

The 43-year-old star was married to Carey between 2008 and 2016, and Cannon recently joked that they “belong together.”

“We belong together. Yes, absolutely. Be stupid if I wouldn’t,” Cannon told “E! News” about about whether he would get back with Carey.

Despite this, Cannon acknowledged that there’s no chance of it actually happening.

“She don’t want me,” said the comedian — who has 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife.

Cannon has 12 children with six different women in total, and he’s now claimed that they get along “amazing.”

“That’s the thing, I don’t expect them to. I think that’s the thing that people might always think that it would be that. But it’s like everybody lives their own life, before me and after me.

“So I think that’s how you keep the peace and everybody moving, like everybody worried about themselves and not worried about what someone else is. As long as the kids are happy and they have the strongest understanding, I think that’s what makes sense. You gotta operate out of that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Carey previously revealed that her kids have “inherited” her musical talent.

The blonde beauty suggested that her children could follow in her footsteps one day.

“Rocky is a technical genius. He could do anything he wanted, and I will support him. He and Roe are both such creative geniuses! Honestly their tone when they sing is so beautiful, and I’m so thankful that they inherited that from me,” Carey told “E! News.”

Carey, 55, loves her kids “to tears” and can’t wait to see what they become in the future.

“I can’t wait to see what and who they grow up to be!” she said.