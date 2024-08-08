Colman Domingo thrilled to be a heartthrob in his 50s

Colman Domingo is thrilled “Euphoria” has made him a heartthrob in his 50s.

The actor — who has been married to Raúl Domingo since 2014 — portrays Ali, Rue’s sponsor, on the HBO drama. Domingo finds the fan response to his character “incredible” because some of them see him as an older mentor figure. He joked he’s delighted he’s a pin-up to some people, too.

“It’s really kind of incredible. They’re like, ‘Oh my god, Ali!'” Domingo told SiriusXM’s “The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw.” “And usually what’s so sweet [is] they look at me and they want me to be their big brother, their father figure, their counselor or something…”

“I was literally driving down the 405 in [Los Angeles], and a group of young girls kept looking at me. … My husband was, like, ‘Those girls are looking at you. Is something wrong?’ ‘I don’t know,’ [I replied]. But they kept looking and then eventually, I waved, and then I literally heard [screams],” the Selma star said. “So I’m a 54-year-old heartthrob as well.”

“It’s happened,” Domingo continued. “I never knew it would happen, but it’s happened at the ripe old age of 54. Listen, as long as it happened at some point in my life, right?”

The Rustin star previously admitted he used to be “insecure about everything” but has grown to embrace the things he disliked about himself and thinks that has made him “more beautiful.”

“I was insecure about everything — I don’t think even about being queer. I was insecure about being tall, my nose, my body — I was very skinny,” Domingo recalled. “At some point you make agreements and you’re, like, Well, this is mine. I guess if I don’t love it, nobody else will.”

“And so, I started to take steps to love it and understand what I’m working with,” the Emmy winner said. “And I think that that’s where you find all that inner light and inner beauty. And then I think, you become — I guess — more beautiful.”