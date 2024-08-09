Cardi B suffers from major health scare during pregnancy

In a recent revelation, Cardi B shared the harrowing details of a freak accident that nearly cost her the life of her unborn child. The 31-year-old rapper opened up to her fans on social media, describing a serious incident that left her temporarily paralyzed. Although she did not disclose the specifics of the accident, she emphasized that it almost resulted in a miscarriage, as she is currently expecting her third child.

Recovery and pain management

Fortunately, Cardi confirmed that she did not suffer a miscarriage. However, the pain from the incident was significant enough that she required morphine for relief.

This accident comes on the heels of two major life events for Cardi B: She reportedly filed for divorce from Offset and confirmed her pregnancy. Earlier this week, she expressed relief at no longer having to hide her pregnancy from fans.

Support and awareness

As Cardi navigates this challenging time, it’s crucial that she has a strong support system to help her manage her recovery and avoid potential pitfalls associated with pain medication. The struggles with addiction are all too real, and many fans hope that Cardi will remain vigilant in her health journey.

Cardi B’s experience serves as a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of support during difficult times. As she prepares for the arrival of her new baby, we wish her strength and healing.