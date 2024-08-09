How Gen Z is transforming workplace communication

According to a 2020 survey by Creative Strategies, Gmail ranks low on Gen Z’s list of preferred collaboration tools, with many expressing frustration over the overwhelming number of emails cluttering their inboxes. A survey by Babbel revealed that many Gen Z workers find the volume of work emails stressful, with 36% admitting to having over 1,000 unread messages.

Informal communication styles

When Gen Z does respond to emails, they often infuse their messages with a casual tone, incorporating memes, emojis and slang. Liz Giorgi, CEO of Soona, shared an example where a Gen Z employee responded to her with vulgarity. Initially taken aback, Giorgi later recognized that this excitement was a reflection of Gen Z’s emotional transparency.

Understanding Gen Z’s communication preferences

Born after 1997, Gen Z is characterized by their comfort with digital communication. The Pew Research Center has identified this generation as the first to grow up with the internet and social media, which influences their informal communication style. Giorgi notes that the rise of platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack has contributed to a more relaxed email culture.

Trends in email sign-offs

Current TikTok trends showcase how Gen Z is signing off on emails with phrases like “Lukewarm regards,” “Bless up,” and “Another day, another slay.” While these informal sign-offs may be humorous on social media, HR consultant Kate Walker warns that professionalism is still crucial in work settings, especially in legal contexts.

The lasting impact of the pandemic

The shift to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic has permanently altered workplace culture. A Gallup poll indicates that only 3% of workers still adhere to traditional business attire, suggesting that communication styles may also evolve in the near future.

As Gen Z continues to enter the workforce, their unique approach to communication is likely to influence how businesses operate, making it essential for employers to adapt to these changes.